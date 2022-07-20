House Of The Dragon Is Already Dealing With Some Ugly Backlash

Thus far, "House of the Dragon" has received a substantial amount of ugly backlash regarding the show's casting of Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is a white character in the books, but is being portrayed by a Black actor in the show. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, British actor Steve Toussaint — who is set to play Velaryon in the upcoming series — revealed that the news of his casting was greeted by a slew of racist messages from people online.

"I didn't realize [the casting] was a big deal until I was racially abused on social media," the actor explained. "Yeah, that s*** happened. I was just like 'Oh wow,' and then I thought: 'OK, so this means a lot to some people, but I can't allow that to bother me."

Toussaint's casting, regardless of the immense backlash it has received, is a major milestone for the franchise, which has received plenty of criticism over the years for its lack of diversity and poor treatment of Black characters (per Vanity Fair). Toussaint himself addressed these issues within the interview, and claimed that "House of the Dragon" will come closer to representing the diverse, expansive world that George R.R. Martin envisioned.

Although Toussiant made it clear that he doesn't plan on letting this racist fan backlash get to him, it's incredibly unfortunate that this toxic side of the "Game of Thrones" fanbase decided to criticize the series this way.