The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching The Sea Beast's Debut

"The Sea Beast" quickly topped Netflix's official chart of its global top 10 movies for the week of July 4 to July 10, despite only being available for the final three days. Within that 72-hour span, it was watched by Netflix's user base for a total of 33,520,000 hours. Directly behind it on the list was the true-crime documentary "Girl in the Picture," with a total watch time of 28,380,000 hours.

"Many congratulations and HUZZAHS to @JustChris & the supremely talented crew/cast of #TheSeaBeast for reaching #1 on @netflix's Global Top Ten!" Jared Harris, who voices Captain Crow in the movie, tweeted in response to the news. "It is a wonderful film with so much to say, and swashbuckling, too!"

The film's success on Netflix mirrors that of other original animated films that have debuted on the platform. One of the streaming service's other recent animated films, "Back to the Outback," also broke the top 10 for most-watched films on the platform when it was released on December 10, 2021, and it maintained a spot on the list for seven consecutive weeks. The similarly warm reception to "The Sea Beast" reaffirms that Netflix's original animated film content represents a crucial segment of the platform's content lineup.

"Our crew pushed hard on this movie, and I'm so glad that people are responding to it!" director of "The Sea Beast" Chris Williams, who once left Disney for Netflix, wrote in a tweet regarding the movie's popularity. "Thank you everyone for watching!"