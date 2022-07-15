Chris Williams Discusses What It Was Like To Make The Sea Beast During The Pandemic - Exclusive

The COVID-19 pandemic upended life for nearly everyone on the planet — suddenly, most people had to adapt to a new way of life, especially in those early months. Numerous businesses had to shut down, and even those that could remain operational had to do so remotely. It was extremely tough to work through, as the team behind the newest Netflix animated romp, "The Sea Beast," knows all too well.

Director Chris Williams, who had previously worked on such projects as "Big Hero 6" and "Moana," chatted with Looper in an exclusive interview to discuss some of those challenges. Work on "The Sea Beast" began years ago, even before the pandemic started, and according to Williams, that allowed the team to develop a solid foundation. As he put it, "I'm really glad that we got to spend about a year and a half working with the story team and the visual development team, and started building a foundation for the story and the look of the movie before the pandemic sent us all home."

Of course, we all know what happened next — but Williams' team was up to the challenge.