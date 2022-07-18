The John Wick Detail That Changed Once Keanu Reeves Got Involved

At any given moment, numerous action franchises are running around Hollywood, desperately trying to stand out from the pack. The vast majority fall into obscurity or, if they're lucky, get a few moments in the spotlight for themselves. However, a fortunate few reach mainstream levels of appreciation and popularity, such as the "John Wick" saga. The film series kicked off in the waning days of 2014 and caught on with moviegoers for a multitude of reasons. Of course, one could easily argue that the biggest comes down to the performance of its lead, Keanu Reeves.

For three — soon to be four — installments, Reeves has brought Wick to life at the movies and has kept audiences coming back for more. Distraught over the death of his wife, the former assassin attempts to live a life of peace. Thanks to the arrogant son of a crime boss who kills Wick's dog, he comes out of retirement to wreak havoc on the criminal underworld. Before he knows it, he's caught in the crosshairs of assassins, criminals, bounty hunters, and more from across the globe, leaving him no choice but to fight for his life against some truly dangerous foes.

No matter the stage in John Wick's story or the nature of the scene, Keanu Reeves has consistently brought his A-game and made the character a cinematic icon. Although, had the original plan for the "John Wick" movie unfolded, he wouldn't have had the chance to do so.