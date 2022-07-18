The Hunger Games Prequel Adds A Fan-Favorite Game Of Thrones Star

Lionsgate's upcoming "The Hunger Games" prequel, titled "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," takes viewers way back in "The Hunger Games" timeline so they can meet 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) years before he would become the ruthless and tyrannical president of Panem (played by Donald Sutherland in the original film series). When Snow is suddenly thrust into the national spotlight after he is named the mentor for District 12's tribute, a teenage girl named Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), he uses his newfound fame to advance his own interests and restore glory to his once-respected family name.

In addition to Zegler and Blyth, who play the film's two lead characters, there are other notable additions to the cast. "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer has been cast as Snow's cousin Tigris (via Variety), and Jason Schwartzman will play a weatherman named Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, per Deadline's June announcement.

Considering the immense size of the film's ensemble cast, which encompasses the tributes and mentors from all 12 districts, there will no doubt be plenty more stars added to the line-up in the months to come. In fact, on Monday, it was announced that "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" added an iconic and beloved "Game of Thrones" star to their cast.