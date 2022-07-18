The Hunger Games Prequel Adds A Fan-Favorite Game Of Thrones Star
Lionsgate's upcoming "The Hunger Games" prequel, titled "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," takes viewers way back in "The Hunger Games" timeline so they can meet 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) years before he would become the ruthless and tyrannical president of Panem (played by Donald Sutherland in the original film series). When Snow is suddenly thrust into the national spotlight after he is named the mentor for District 12's tribute, a teenage girl named Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), he uses his newfound fame to advance his own interests and restore glory to his once-respected family name.
In addition to Zegler and Blyth, who play the film's two lead characters, there are other notable additions to the cast. "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer has been cast as Snow's cousin Tigris (via Variety), and Jason Schwartzman will play a weatherman named Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, per Deadline's June announcement.
Considering the immense size of the film's ensemble cast, which encompasses the tributes and mentors from all 12 districts, there will no doubt be plenty more stars added to the line-up in the months to come. In fact, on Monday, it was announced that "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" added an iconic and beloved "Game of Thrones" star to their cast.
Peter Dinklage will play a crucial role in the prequel
According to Deadline, "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage is joining "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" as Casca Highbottom. At the time when this prequel film takes place, Highbottom serves as Dean of the Academy, a school for only the wealthiest citizens of the Capitol and the institution that just so happens to count young Coriolanus Snow as a student.
"Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow's life," explained director Francis Lawrence, who is set to direct "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" after previously directing "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and Parts 1 and 2 of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay." He continued in his statement, "As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus's fate. I'm thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life."
Considering how important Dean Highbottom is to the story of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" (and, by extension, the story of how Snow rises to power), fans of the series ought to be thrilled that an actor as accomplished as Dinklage will be portraying him on the big screen. In any case, it will be exciting to see Dinklage's character brought to life when the film premieres in November 2023.