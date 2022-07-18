What Parents Should Know Before Their Kids See Thirteen Lives

Directed by Ron Howard, "Thirteen Lives" is set to premiere in theaters on July 29 before being released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 5. The film will dramatize the Tham Luang cave rescue, an event that attracted global interest at the time (via Variety).

In June and July 2018, 12 young soccer players and their coach were trapped deep in a cave in Northern Thailand, which flooded when monsoon rains came early (via NPR). Once the group was located by a team of British cave divers, recovery efforts were hindered by a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges, as reported by the BBC. With the situation growing more precarious by the hour, per The Guardian, rescue efforts began in earnest, an operation made possible by hundreds of volunteers. The film is set to star Viggo Mortensen as Rick Stanton and Colin Farrell as John Volanthen, the cave divers who initially found the boys. Joel Edgerton will be playing Dr. Richard Harris, a doctor with cave diving experience who played a crucial role in getting the team out of the cave (via Flinders University).

While an action-adventure film might seem like a great pick for family movie night, some parents may be wondering whether or not the movie is suitable for young viewers. However, there is information available that can help parents and caregivers make an informed decision before settling down for quality time with the kids.