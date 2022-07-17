Infamous 3: Will We Ever Get A Sequel?

It's likely been a while since PlayStation fans heard the "Infamous" series brought up. Cushioned between the success of the "Sly Cooper" series and the record shattering "Ghost of Tsushima," Sucker Punch's super hero franchise managed to pull in a fair share of praise from critics, but ultimately didn't have much staying power. While there's likely a number of reasons why players aren't still adventuring as Cole or Delsin, timing may have been the mortal enemy of the IP.

The first "Infamous" title released in 2009 alongside a crowded line-up of heavy-hitters like "Street Fighter 4," "Killzone 2," and "Batman: Arkham Asylum." The sequel didn't fare much better, sandwiching a launch just after massive entries like "L.A. Noire" and "Portal 2," but just before "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim." Interestingly, the original "Infamous" arrived one year after Marvel returned to the cinematic arena with "Iron Man," and "Infamous 2" debuted just a year before "Avengers" solidified a whole genre — and dedicated fan base — for superheroes.

The series went dormant for a time, but then reappeared on the PS4 with "Infamous: Second Son," introducing a new protagonist and story. However, the hip new hero and sleek visuals did little to leave a lasting imprint. So, what does all of this mean for the future of the "Infamous" franchise?