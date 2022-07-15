The Worst Season Of The Walking Dead, According To 29% Of Fans

"The Walking Dead" has gone through many ups and downs throughout its 11-season run on AMC. What started as a rather niche horror show about zombies snowballed into mainstream popularity, and by Season 5, "The Walking Dead" was breaking ratings records (via Forbes). This trend continued for quite a while, but all good things must come to an end. By Season 9, "The Walking Dead" had shed a significant portion of its audience thanks to all sorts of factors involving cast departures and mixed reception to certain storylines (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Even so, "The Walking Dead" remains popular, especially for a cable show that's well into its 11th and final season. The real question remains, then: For a show that has so many seasons with an abundance of episodes to look at, how does one determine the absolute worst season of the bunch? What would go into determining that, from a fan's perspective? Well, as it turns out, Looper conducted a survey of 565 people around the country and asked them to choose their least favorite season of "The Walking Dead."