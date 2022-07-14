The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Teaser Hits Close To Home

Over its existing four seasons, "The Handmaid's Tale" has established a sprawling world far outside the boundaries of its source material. Many think the adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel could not have come at a better time. Like the book, the show follows June (Elizabeth Moss) as she fights Gilead, the Christian theocracy that has replaced the United States, and which keeps young women like herself as property for breeding stock.

When Atwood first began writing her novel of the same title, the year was 1984, and Atwood wanted to address what she saw as the pressing political issues of her time. In an essay for LitHub, the author wrote, "Stories about the future always have a what if premise, and 'The Handmaid's Tale' has several. For instance: if you wanted to seize power in the United States, abolish liberal democracy, and set up a dictatorship, how would you go about it?"

However, Atwood's book was a tightly contained narrative. Today, the Hulu adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale" has shown viewers the full sweep of Gilead's cruelty and created an iconography that frequently spills over into the real world. In 2018, a group of women protested a visit to Philadelphia by then-Vice President Mike Pence by wearing the red-and-white costumes worn by the Handmaids of Gilead. A similar event occurred during Ireland's referendum to overturn a long-standing constitutional ban on abortion (via The Guardian). In fact, the very mention of the show's title has come into vogue as a descriptive term for a patriarchal theocratic dictatorship or any hint thereof.

When last we saw June, she had taken brutal revenge on Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) for his many crimes against her, leaving his wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) a widow. Now, with a new trailer for Season 5, Gilead is gearing up for an all-out war.