38% Of Breaking Bad Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Season Of The Show
"Breaking Bad" is in that rarified air of being considered one of the most perfect TV shows ever made, which naturally means that its popularity has endured long after its final episode aired. Pair that with the overwhelming acclaim that's been directed at its spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," and there's little room left to doubt that fans love to spend time in this world that Vince Gilligan has crafted. In fact, it remains so beloved that Albuquerque, New Mexico saw fit to honor "Breaking Bad" in an unexpected way by putting up statues of the show's two protagonists, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston).
As viewers know, "Breaking Bad" originally ran for five seasons, in what was a tightly paced serialized manner with a clear beginning, middle, and ending. This is a tricky feat for television shows to pull off, given the erratic and uncertain nature of TV as potential cancellations and network interference are real concerns for showrunners. However, when it comes to a favorite season, viewers have one particular entry of "Breaking Bad" that falls above the others by a large margin.
Breaking Bad fans love Season 1 the most
Looper conducted a survey of 564 people in the U.S. and asked them to choose their favorite season of "Breaking Bad." Their answers revealed something fairly surprising: a lot of fans love Season 1. A whopping 38.48% of voters chose the introductory season as their favorite, putting it far ahead of the other seasons. In fact, the only other season to come anywhere close was Season 3, which grabbed 23.94% of the vote. Meanwhile, Season 2 received 19.86% of the vote, Season 5 10.11%, and surprisingly, the tension-filled Season 4 came in last place with only 7.62% of all votes.
Season 1 of "Breaking Bad" saw the beginning of Walter White's journey into becoming the highly successful and feared meth drug dealer known as Heisenberg. While the series didn't properly gain popularity until later on, Season 1 is where it all began and it features such a unique concept that it's perhaps not entirely surprising that so many fans would hold it close to their hearts. As for the cast themselves, Aaron Paul once revealed that his favorite episode of "Breaking Bad" was Season 2's "4 Days Out" (per Digital Spy) while Bryan Cranston said his choice was either Season 2's "Phoenix" or the very last episode of the show, "Felina" (via Far Out Magazine). It would seem fans loved the beginning of White's story, whereas Paul and Cranston preferred a season when White's drug dealer persona was further developed.