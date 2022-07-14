Thor: Love And Thunder Director Reveals What He Originally Planned For The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Leading up to the release of Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder," many fans were led to believe after watching the movie's numerous trailers and TV clips that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be getting extended screen time alongside Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian hero. But it seems the "Love and Thunder" trailers lied as that wasn't the case whatsoever.

"They were really there for 5 minutes and never showed up again," wrote Twitter user @alltheangelssay after seeing the Marvel sequel, adding that "... every single scene of the guardians in TLAT was featured in the trailer." User @hjcdarkhorse1 tweeted, "Total back up band status. what a waste." User @MartinOnMovies said: "What was the point of teeing that up at the end of ENDGAME?"

According to director Taika Waititi, the script for "Love and Thunder" always included a brief appearance by the Guardians at the beginning of the film. However, there was also another plan being talked about at one time that included a second cameo for James Gunn's universe-trotting heroes. But Waititi scrapped it, with him discussing why — and what it was — in a July 2022 interview with Insider.