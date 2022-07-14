New Trailer For Amazon's The Rings Of Power Is The Deep Dive Fans Have Been Waiting For

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been counting down to its premiere for nearly half a decade. After Amazon Studios purchased the rights in 2017, it was initially rumored that the show would hit the streaming current within the next four years. Production started in early 2020, but the pandemic threw a wrench into the proceedings. Even so, in early August of 2021, the production crew felt ready enough to announce the official release date for "Rings of Power": September 2, 2022.

Needless to say, it's been a long start to the journey, but the buzz surrounding the series seems to point to the fact that it was well worth the wait. The latest indicator of impending Middle-earth awesomeness? A long-awaited two-and-a-half-minute trailer.

In the same vein as the snail's pace production timeline, Amazon Studio's promotion of "Rings of Power" has been inching forward throughout 2022. There was a splashy start in February when character posters were revealed. Then, Vanity Fair released an exciting "First Look" review followed by a 60-second Super Bowl teaser.

Then things got quiet. The news faucet once again slowed to a trickle. It wasn't until July 6 that another "Rings of Power" teaser dropped. This one is also 60-seconds long, and it shows off a lot more of the Middle-earth action headed our way. It also ended with the interesting final line "New Teaser July 14th."

Guess what today is?