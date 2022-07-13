This Fan-Favorite Character Will Not Appear In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
There is still a lot of secrecy surrounding "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
The long-awaited sequel to 2018's "Black Panther" is set to hit theaters in the U.S. this November, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans still know next to nothing about the film's plot or cast of characters. In case that wasn't frustrating enough, there is also an added level of attention being paid to how "Wakanda Forever" will ultimately handle the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. The beloved actor passed away in 2020 after establishing himself as one of the MCU's greatest heroes with his performance as T'Challa, the titular hero of 2018's "Black Panther."
Fortunately, fans have been comforted by the fact that many of the stars of "Black Panther" are expected to return in "Wakanda Forever," including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Martin Freeman. However, while the sequel's title suggests that it is going to explore the culture and citizens of Wakanda even more deeply than its predecessor did, it turns out that doesn't mean that every Wakandan character introduced in "Black Panther" is going to return in "Wakanda Forever."
As a matter of fact, it looks like fans shouldn't expect to see one of the most memorable supporting characters from "Black Panther" show up at any point in its sequel.
W'Kabi will not show up in Wakanda Forever
In a recent tweet, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley revealed that Daniel Kaluuya did not film any scenes as W'Kabi for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." According to Coley, Kaluuya revealed during a recent interview between the two of them that he was unable to reprise his "Black Panther" role in "Wakanda Forever" because of a scheduling conflict between it and "Nope," the new film from writer-director Jordan Peele.
Kaluuya is set to have a major role in the latter film, which will be the first movie that he and Peele have worked on together since 2017's "Get Out." Unfortunately, it looks like Kaluuya had to pass up the opportunity to appear in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in order to ensure that his reunion with Peele could happen.
The good news is that, while this update may come as a disappointment to "Black Panther" fans, "Wakanda Forever" should be able to survive Kaluuya's absence from it. That's largely because of how his character's storyline plays out in 2018's "Black Panther."
After being initially introduced as a major supporter of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, "Black Panther" sees Kaluuya's W'Kabi turn on both his friend and his lover, Okoye (Danai Gurira), in order to help Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) try to take over Wakanda. Of course, Killmonger's coup ultimately fails and W'Kabi is eventually confronted on the battlefield by Gurira's Okoye in the third act of "Black Panther."
In other words, W'Kabi's actions in "Black Panther" likely would have resulted in him having a reduced role in "Wakanda Forever" regardless of Kaluuya's availability. Now, while they shouldn't expect to see him in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," fans can still look forward to watching Kaluuya work his magic on-screen again in "Nope."