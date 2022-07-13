This Fan-Favorite Character Will Not Appear In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In a recent tweet, Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley revealed that Daniel Kaluuya did not film any scenes as W'Kabi for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." According to Coley, Kaluuya revealed during a recent interview between the two of them that he was unable to reprise his "Black Panther" role in "Wakanda Forever" because of a scheduling conflict between it and "Nope," the new film from writer-director Jordan Peele.

Kaluuya is set to have a major role in the latter film, which will be the first movie that he and Peele have worked on together since 2017's "Get Out." Unfortunately, it looks like Kaluuya had to pass up the opportunity to appear in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in order to ensure that his reunion with Peele could happen.

The good news is that, while this update may come as a disappointment to "Black Panther" fans, "Wakanda Forever" should be able to survive Kaluuya's absence from it. That's largely because of how his character's storyline plays out in 2018's "Black Panther."

After being initially introduced as a major supporter of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, "Black Panther" sees Kaluuya's W'Kabi turn on both his friend and his lover, Okoye (Danai Gurira), in order to help Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) try to take over Wakanda. Of course, Killmonger's coup ultimately fails and W'Kabi is eventually confronted on the battlefield by Gurira's Okoye in the third act of "Black Panther."

In other words, W'Kabi's actions in "Black Panther" likely would have resulted in him having a reduced role in "Wakanda Forever" regardless of Kaluuya's availability. Now, while they shouldn't expect to see him in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," fans can still look forward to watching Kaluuya work his magic on-screen again in "Nope."