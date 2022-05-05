New House Of The Dragon Trailer Teases The Original Game Of Thrones In Westeros
It's hard to overstate what a cultural phenomenon "Game of Thrones" was. Many would consider it the last time a television show enthralled the general masses, making for must-watch TV everyone had to witness as soon as it aired. People got together for watch parties to view the latest episode, and even to this day, the influence "Game of Thrones" has had on the zeitgeist is palpable.
It became the lynchpin of HBO's programming, and every other streaming service sought its own epic fantasy series. Netflix came out with "The Witcher," and soon, Amazon Prime Video will give all streamers out there a run for their money with "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." "Game of Thrones" may be over, but HBO isn't willing to let its legacy slide into nothingness. The company will soon come out with a highly-anticipated prequel series that's bound to scratch the itch so many "Game of Thrones" fans have had since the original series ended several years ago.
Names are forever
Legacy is the name of the game with the "House of the Dragon" trailer. Despite being set many years in the past to the events we saw in "Game of Thrones," there are plenty of familiar elements for fans to latch onto, most prominently the names of characters who are bound to play critical roles. We see this in a meeting between some of the most prominent families in the series and the introductions of Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon, Boremund Baratheon, and King Viserys I Targaryen. Those last names mean a lot to fans, and it's no accident.
The trailer deals heavily with the theme of legacy, as evidenced by the final line of dialogue in the trailer: "History does not remember blood. It remembers names." Even 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," these names have remained at the forefront of Westeros, and the upcoming fantasy series will allow audiences to witness the rise of House Targaryen.
With dragons and political intrigue, there should be plenty for fans to sink their teeth into once "House of the Dragon" debuts on HBO on August 21.