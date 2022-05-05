New House Of The Dragon Trailer Teases The Original Game Of Thrones In Westeros

It's hard to overstate what a cultural phenomenon "Game of Thrones" was. Many would consider it the last time a television show enthralled the general masses, making for must-watch TV everyone had to witness as soon as it aired. People got together for watch parties to view the latest episode, and even to this day, the influence "Game of Thrones" has had on the zeitgeist is palpable.

It became the lynchpin of HBO's programming, and every other streaming service sought its own epic fantasy series. Netflix came out with "The Witcher," and soon, Amazon Prime Video will give all streamers out there a run for their money with "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." "Game of Thrones" may be over, but HBO isn't willing to let its legacy slide into nothingness. The company will soon come out with a highly-anticipated prequel series that's bound to scratch the itch so many "Game of Thrones" fans have had since the original series ended several years ago.