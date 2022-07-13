The Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Scene That Gave Fans Goosebumps

Season 2 of the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building" picks up right where the abrupt cliffhanger ending of Season 1 left off — with our lovable trio of podcasters (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) being led away in handcuffs, arrested for the suspected murder of their neighbor Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Even though they are quickly released from custody in the first episode of Season 2, the trio is now hot on the case of yet another murder ... which, fittingly enough, seems to be just as complex and strange as the original murder that propelled the narrative of Season 1.

For example, Season 4 Episode 2, "Here's Looking At You," reveals the existence of a set of secret tunnels built within the podcasters' apartment building — tunnels which may or may not have been used as escape routes by the killer. The mystery surrounding this murder has only seemed to grow stranger with each new episode, and by the end of the season, fans will no doubt be on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next. Indeed, there is one specific scene in this episode which fans online actually say gave them goosebumps, though not necessarily for the reason you might think.