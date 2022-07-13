The Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Episode 4 Scene That Gave Fans Goosebumps
Season 2 of the Hulu original series "Only Murders in the Building" picks up right where the abrupt cliffhanger ending of Season 1 left off — with our lovable trio of podcasters (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) being led away in handcuffs, arrested for the suspected murder of their neighbor Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Even though they are quickly released from custody in the first episode of Season 2, the trio is now hot on the case of yet another murder ... which, fittingly enough, seems to be just as complex and strange as the original murder that propelled the narrative of Season 1.
For example, Season 4 Episode 2, "Here's Looking At You," reveals the existence of a set of secret tunnels built within the podcasters' apartment building — tunnels which may or may not have been used as escape routes by the killer. The mystery surrounding this murder has only seemed to grow stranger with each new episode, and by the end of the season, fans will no doubt be on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens next. Indeed, there is one specific scene in this episode which fans online actually say gave them goosebumps, though not necessarily for the reason you might think.
Fans say Theo and Teddy's argument sent chills down their spine
The scene in question comes about halfway through the episode, when Oliver Putnam (Short) overhears an argument between Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) and his son Theo (James Caverly) while wandering through the aforementioned tunnels. The spectacle of this father and son screaming at one another is incredibly heartbreaking to watch, especially since the two normally only communicate via sign language (as Theo is deaf). The conversation ends with Theo walking out on his father, and Teddy crying alone in his room.
The scene itself was so gut wrenching that one fan online, u/TypeAMamma, said it gave them actual goosebumps. Other users appeared to agree with this assessment. "Theo screaming at his dad was shocking and heartbreaking," wrote u/The_Iceman2288 on Reddit. The three-dimensional nature of the scene, and the pain felt by both characters, left a deep impact on viewers. "This [scene] was so painful to watch!" wrote u/Evelyn-theCatburgler. "Tragic on both sides. Heartbreaking is a good word for it."
All said, it seems as though the scene had a similar effect on the audience as it did on Oliver himself — who later confides in the group that watching Theo scream made him want to go hug his own son. It's clear that the reason this particular scene elicited such an intense emotional reaction from fans was not because it represented the shocking twists and turns the series is well-known for, but due to it being utterly heartbreaking in every way.