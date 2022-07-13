House Of The Dragon Will Be Different From Game Of Thrones In One Important Way

"House of Dragon" is battling enemies on all fronts. For one, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series has to contend with long-time fans who refuse to watch thanks to lingering ill will from a finale that the new creative team had no part in. The prequel also has to stave off conjecture that it will drown beneath boring, flimsy source material. And that doesn't even begin to take into account people, like those at Paste Magazine, who are asking if there was ever a need for a "Game of Thrones" prequel series to begin with.

Be all that as it may, "House of Dragon" very much intends to exist, dragons and wigs and all. As the HBO series is a little over a month from release, press is ramping up in hopes to redirect the conversation as to what "House of Dragon" has to offer potential viewers.

One way that the discussion is being framed is to showcase what "House of Dragon" will accomplish that "Game of Thrones" could never do, simply by the merit of the story it's based on. To that end, the creators behind the upcoming series have publicly shared their ambitions. Here's what they have to say.