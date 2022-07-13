A Blue Bloods Fan Favorite Is Confirmed For A Season 13 Return
"Blue Bloods" has long balanced the dual themes of family and service. For twelve seasons, every episode of the CBS police procedural has included two central events: a criminal investigation that must be solved, and the Reagan family's weekly Sunday dinner. It's a formula that has proven successful for the long-running series, and in April, fans were thrilled by CBS' announcement of a Season 13 renewal of "Blue Bloods."
The Season 12 finale of "Blue Bloods" offers some hints at the direction the ongoing series will head. After spending time contemplating the future of her career, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) announces she is running for district attorney at the final family dinner of the season. Season 12 also ends with Detective Baez (Marisa Ramirez) becoming a mother when she adopts the baby of a witness killed in an explosion.
In addition to these potential plot shake-ups, series writer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor confirmed that a certain fan favorite character will be returning for Season 13.
Jack Boyle will appear in Season 13
Siobhan Byrne O'Connor has been a member of the "Blue Bloods" production team since Season 1, penning nearly 50 episodes of the series (via IMDb). The writer and producer took to Instagram to share the title of the Season 13 premiere and field questions from viewers. When one fan inquired about the return of Jack, played by Peter Hermann, O'Connor confirmed, "Jack will be in this episode."
While Jack Boyle didn't appear on "Blue Bloods" until Season 3, the character had long been the subject of the Reagan family's ire. As Erin's ex-husband and Nicky's father, Jack pops up periodically throughout the series and was last seen in Season 11, when he contributed his talents as DA (via IMDb). With Jack set to return in Season 13, it means that fans can look forward to the ongoing Jack and Erin saga.
It will be interesting to see how Jack may evolve in his newest appearance, because in the past, while the narcissistic character has been a notorious thorn in the side of the Reagan clan, fans aren't sure what to make of him. In a Reddit thread titled "What's the deal with Jack Boyle? Easily the most confusing character on the show," the thread's author opined, "One minute he's a deadbeat dad, the other he's a saint. One minute he wants to date Erin, the other he brings his current girlfriend to seek her services."
While we can only speculate as to what Jack gets up to in the season premiere, he'll surely have some thoughts on Erin's run for district attorney. "Blue Bloods" Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10:00 PM EST.