First Full-Length Trailer For Rob Zombie's The Munsters Is Raising A Lot Of Eyebrows
Rob Zombie is a horror maestro through and through. His songs as a member of White Zombie always had a taste of the macabre in them, and when he moved into the realm of film, he brought his sensibilities along with him.
Zombie has written and directed some truly haunting tales, including "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," and 2007's "Halloween." Now, Zombie's heading into territory he hasn't ventured into yet with his filmography — fare suitable for children. His next project is the upcoming feature-length film, "The Munsters," based on the top-rated sitcom of the same name from the 1960s.
The movie will actually function as a prequel to the sitcom and star the likes of Cassandra Peterson, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Jeff Daniel Phillips. And it will be in the same vein as what's come before. Zombie even clarified as such, stating, "For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that 'The Munsters' would be dirty, violent and nasty ... well, you are wrong" (via Variety). And you can see for yourself how much Zombie's sticking to his word thanks to the trailer that just came out promoting the movie.
Fans have a lot to say about The Munsters trailer
The trailer showcases how the titular Munster family got together in the first place and how they wound up at their abode on Mockingbird Lane. And since it's a prequel, it explains why there are no children from the original series, like Eddie and Marilyn. While the trailer's bound to light up nostalgia centers in people's brains who grew up on the original series, some commenters have some not-so-nice things to say about the teaser.
Much of the criticism is directed toward the production value of the trailer, which causes one user to ask, "Why does this look like a PBS after school special?" Someone else wrote, "Yikes ... that looks like a high school production." The tease didn't fare much better over on Twitter, where people similarly thought the production looked cheap.
Twitter user @DaveCapdevielle mentioned, "As a big fan of The Munsters, I don't want to be too harsh but this looks horrible. Not even in a campy way." Then there's @thesolarcoffee, who also didn't mince words: "It's so cool that the Munsters movie looks like it was made on a budget of three dollars."
Fans can make up their minds for real when the film comes out in September 2022.