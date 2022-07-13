First Full-Length Trailer For Rob Zombie's The Munsters Is Raising A Lot Of Eyebrows

Rob Zombie is a horror maestro through and through. His songs as a member of White Zombie always had a taste of the macabre in them, and when he moved into the realm of film, he brought his sensibilities along with him.

Zombie has written and directed some truly haunting tales, including "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," and 2007's "Halloween." Now, Zombie's heading into territory he hasn't ventured into yet with his filmography — fare suitable for children. His next project is the upcoming feature-length film, "The Munsters," based on the top-rated sitcom of the same name from the 1960s.

The movie will actually function as a prequel to the sitcom and star the likes of Cassandra Peterson, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Jeff Daniel Phillips. And it will be in the same vein as what's come before. Zombie even clarified as such, stating, "For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that 'The Munsters' would be dirty, violent and nasty ... well, you are wrong" (via Variety). And you can see for yourself how much Zombie's sticking to his word thanks to the trailer that just came out promoting the movie.