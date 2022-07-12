Over 51% Of Fans We Polled Said This Season Of Ozark Was Their Favorite

According to Looper's informal poll, "Ozark" was very much a case of diminishing returns for many fans as they essentially ranked seasons of the show in the exact order in which they were released. It wasn't even a close race for the top spot either, with Season 1 of "Ozark" claiming a whopping 51.65% of all votes. That's more than double the votes the second season earned with its 25.04% take. Season 3 also earned the praise of a considerably smaller minority, earning the vote of only 15.13% of respondents. This left a mere 8.17% of voters claiming the final season of the show as their favorite.

It's not entirely surprising that Season 1 of "Ozark" took the top spot as the show really hit the ground running in its first run of episodes, both breathlessly setting the table for the Byrdes' descent into criminal infamy while offering introductions to many of the series' key players, as well as the titular region in which the action largely unfolded. Though many of those players were off the proverbial chess board by the final season, watching the Byrdes struggle to keep it together while outwitting or simply out-playing one and all over ensuing seasons was, of course, the whole point of the show. As such, it's a little bit unexpected that the gaps between the first three seasons are so wide, as the second and third seasons of "Ozark" essentially served the meat of almost match, and arguably offered the most narrative intrigue.

So, what do critics say about this ranking?