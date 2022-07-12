Kevin Bacon's Next Project Isn't What Anyone Expected

With more than four decades of work in show business under his belt, Kevin Bacon remains arguably one of the most recognizable and best-respected actors in the game. And yes, that has been true since the early days when he was stealing scenes in groundbreaking films like "Animal House" and "Friday the 13th," as well as the soap opera "Guiding Light."

In the years since establishing himself as a major talent, Bacon's career track has been the very definition of adventurous. Seemingly not content to play it safe, Bacon has delivered some of his best on-screen performances in everything from era-defining classics ("Footloose"), B-movie marvels ("Tremors"), buzzy prestige flicks ("Apollo 13," "Mystic River"), and blockbuster tentpole fare ("X-Men: First Class"). Realistically, there's almost nothing Bacon hasn't done as an actor on the big screen or the small. Heck, he's even carved out a successful side-gig as a rock star with The Bacon Brothers (per American Songwriter).

But now, it looks like one of Kevin Bacon's upcoming projects will actually take his career somewhere it has never been before.