Doctor Strange 2 Producer Confirms What We Suspected About The Illuminati's MCU Future

Fans may have clamored to see John Krasinski play a new Reed Richards, but he was just one casualty of many in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The deaths of the Illuminati were brutal and seemingly quite permanent. Black Bolt's (Anson Mount) brain implodes, while Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is sadly cut down by her own shield. But as producer for the film Richie Palmer pointed out, it wouldn't be too hard to bring the ensemble back.

"To do it in an alternate universe in the multiverse was a really exciting thing, because we get to meet a version of this group in this other universe, and then we still might get to see an Illuminati of our main MCU one day, which is also very exciting," Richie stated in Disney+ documentary about the making of "Doctor Strange 2" (via Total Film). The sky's the limit now that the multiverse has been introduced. With multiple Spider-Men running around wildly and the revitalization of Black Bolt, there is no telling how or when the Illuminati will resurface. But whatever happens, it is bound to be surprising.

Richie also reminds us that the Illuminati do not function in the same way as the Avengers. While the Avengers operate on the grounds of morality, the Illuminati do not. To see a new ensemble that operates in shades of gray would surely be a refreshing change of pace.