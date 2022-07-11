How Blonde Author Really Feels About The NC-17 Film Adaptation

One of the most highly anticipated films to come out in the back half of 2022 has nothing to do with superheroes or bullet trains. It all has to do with the scandalous story of one of the most prolific actresses ever to live. Netflix's "Blonde" follows the life of Norma Jeane Mortensen, a.k.a. Marilyn Monroe, as played by Ana de Armas. The movie promises to not skimp on any of the finer details as it takes audiences through the star's various loves and controversies, and it's bound to get people's blood pumping as it will hold an NC-17 rating.

Most movies tend to avoid such a rating so that they can be marketed to a broader audience, but with this rating on Netflix, it promises not to hold back on anything. That's very good news according to one vital critic of the film, namely the author of the book the movie's based on — Joyce Carol Oates. Based on what she had to say at the Neuchâtel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland (via Collider), she's already seen the film, and she has nothing but positive things to say to those who worked on what will inevitably be one of the most talked-about movies of the year.