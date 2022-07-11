This Fan-Favorite Black Panther Character Is Confirmed For Marvel's Secret Invasion

With "Thor: Love & Thunder" officially enjoying a successful wide release in theaters, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is progressing nicely, and fans won't have to wait too much longer to get to the next feature film installment. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is currently set to hit theatres on November 11, and it will be followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023. On the small screen side of things, the production slate is just as busy. "Ms. Marvel" is currently unspooling on Disney + at the time of writing, and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" is set to debut in August. Fans can also expect a "Guardians of the Galaxy" Halloween special to land on the streamer in October and a holiday special in December.

Fellow upcoming Marvel Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" is based on a beloved comic world storyline involving a Skrull invasion which takes place as part of their never-ending war with the Kree. Since Skrulls can shapeshift (as we saw in 2019's "Captain Marvel"), it's hard to tell the heroes from the villains. While the series has been officially announced as part of the next wave of original programming for Disney+, the show has not received an official release date. But, with filming reportedly already complete (via CBR), production on "Secret Wars" is far enough along that one familiar MCU face recently admitted they will be appearing in the series.