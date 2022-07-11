This Fan-Favorite Black Panther Character Is Confirmed For Marvel's Secret Invasion
With "Thor: Love & Thunder" officially enjoying a successful wide release in theaters, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is progressing nicely, and fans won't have to wait too much longer to get to the next feature film installment. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is currently set to hit theatres on November 11, and it will be followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023. On the small screen side of things, the production slate is just as busy. "Ms. Marvel" is currently unspooling on Disney + at the time of writing, and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" is set to debut in August. Fans can also expect a "Guardians of the Galaxy" Halloween special to land on the streamer in October and a holiday special in December.
Fellow upcoming Marvel Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" is based on a beloved comic world storyline involving a Skrull invasion which takes place as part of their never-ending war with the Kree. Since Skrulls can shapeshift (as we saw in 2019's "Captain Marvel"), it's hard to tell the heroes from the villains. While the series has been officially announced as part of the next wave of original programming for Disney+, the show has not received an official release date. But, with filming reportedly already complete (via CBR), production on "Secret Wars" is far enough along that one familiar MCU face recently admitted they will be appearing in the series.
Martin Freeman will be back as Everett K. Ross
Per a July 2022 interview with Radio Times, Martin Freeman confirms that his character, Everett K. Ross, will appear on Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Following his introduction in "Captain America: Civil War," Everett was last seen in "Black Panther." Soon, he will return to the world of Black Panther in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (per Collider). He told Radio Times, "Yeah I think that's kosher information, isn't it? In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say ... I'm not gonna say he's got that totally wrong, and he's thinking of Sam Rockwell," he joked. "So yes, I may very well be [showing up]."
Freeman's involvement in the project was leaked back in March by Samuel L. Jackson while the performer was appearing onstage in New York City for "Samuel L. Jackson In Conversation With Josh Horowitz" (as recorded by Ashley Lavalle and shared on Twitter by a fellow user). Jackson mentioned Freeman's name while talking about working with Olivia Colman, who will also appear on the program.
Freeman has a lot of work on his plate in 2022. Per his IMDb profile, the third season of his FX series "Breeders" wrapped in early July with no word as to whether or not it will be picked up for a fourth season at press time. He also appeared on the British series "The Responder" and on Peacock's "Angelyne."