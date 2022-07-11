20% Said This Was Their Favorite Jim Carrey Movie

You'd probably have a better chance of finding a leprechaun riding a dinosaur at the end of a rainbow than finding someone who dislikes Jim Carrey. Following his breakout appearance on the Keenan Ivory Wayans-produced sketch comedy TV series "In Living Color," Carrey dominated the 1990s with such films as "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, and "Liar, Liar," to name just a few. Along with his eccentric comedic roles, the actor has proved his range as a performer, from bringing his energy to makeup- and effects-heavy films such as "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "A Christmas Carol" to dramatic performances in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The Truman Show."

There's no denying that Jim Carrey's diverse talents have left an impact on audiences all over the world. And with the actor revealing to Access Hollywood that retirement is not too far off for him, fans can take a look at his body of work to appreciate the years of entertainment Carrey has provided with warmth and love. While it may seem impossible to pick a favorite film of Carrey's, fans have recently spoken out to pinpoint one of his defining '90s comedies as the high point of his career. Looper conducted a survey of 565 people around the country and asked them what their favorite Jim Carrey movie is.