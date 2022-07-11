20% Said This Was Their Favorite Jim Carrey Movie
You'd probably have a better chance of finding a leprechaun riding a dinosaur at the end of a rainbow than finding someone who dislikes Jim Carrey. Following his breakout appearance on the Keenan Ivory Wayans-produced sketch comedy TV series "In Living Color," Carrey dominated the 1990s with such films as "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, and "Liar, Liar," to name just a few. Along with his eccentric comedic roles, the actor has proved his range as a performer, from bringing his energy to makeup- and effects-heavy films such as "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "A Christmas Carol" to dramatic performances in "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The Truman Show."
There's no denying that Jim Carrey's diverse talents have left an impact on audiences all over the world. And with the actor revealing to Access Hollywood that retirement is not too far off for him, fans can take a look at his body of work to appreciate the years of entertainment Carrey has provided with warmth and love. While it may seem impossible to pick a favorite film of Carrey's, fans have recently spoken out to pinpoint one of his defining '90s comedies as the high point of his career. Looper conducted a survey of 565 people around the country and asked them what their favorite Jim Carrey movie is.
Dumb and Dumber keeps fans laughing almost 30 years later
At 20.18%, the crowning king in the poll was 1994's "Dumb and Dumber." Jim Carrey stars in the Farrelly brother-directed comedy as the unintelligent yet good-hearted Lloyd Christmas, who, along with his pal Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels), embarks on a cross-country road trip to return a cash-filled briefcase to its owner, unaware it was left as ransom money.
The film, despite receiving mixed reviews at the time (via Rotten Tomatoes), dominated the box office when released, making nearly $130 million domestically (via Deadline). It gained a cult following over the years, spawning an animated series, a prequel, and even a 2014 sequel that brought back both Carrey and Daniels, the latter of which also proved financially successful (via Variety).
Carrey's other 1994 hits, "The Mask" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" were the runner-ups in the poll, with 19.65% and 15.22% of fans voting for each film, respectively. Following this, 15.04% voted for Carrey's Golden Globe-winning performance in 1998's "The Truman Show" (via IMDb), and another 12.74% went for the previous year's "Liar, Liar." Next is 2003's "Bruce Almighty" at 11.68%, and coming in last is the sci-fi romantic drama "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" at 5.49%.