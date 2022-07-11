How ASMR Inspired Stranger Things 4's Evocative Subtitles

QA editor Karli Witkowska noted that many of her friends aren't a fan of the word "moist," adding, "It is supposed to be an uncomfortable situation, and that's why it was used in the show. What I've noticed quite a lot online are people who don't really understand the subtitles are for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. I've seen a lot of, 'Why are the subtitles so overly descriptive? We don't need these.' And I know you don't, but you weren't the main audience for subtitles from the start."

Oddly enough, although closed captioning was originally developed for the deaf and hard of hearing, many people of the younger generation are turning on subtitles. According to the BBC, four out of five viewers age 18–25 are watching television shows with subtitles, while less than 25% of viewers age 56 to 75 are likely to do so.

Although this could be due to sound mixing and levels, it could also explain the general fan response to the subtitles for Season 4 of "Stranger Things," which has led to several memes involving the excessive descriptions. Whether or not ASMR has anything to do with such a response is up for speculation, but at least fans now know some of what went into those verbose and interesting subtitles.