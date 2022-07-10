The Only Prop That Natalie Portman Kept From Any Of The Thor Movies

In an interview with BBC Radio, Natalie Portman is asked if she has kept any mementos from either "Thor: Love and Thunder" or any of her previous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I didn't keep anything from the older ones which is a shame. I wish I had," she commented. "But on this one I did get to keep my practice hammer, which was very useful." She goes on to describe how the stunt team granted her a padded Mjolnir hammer to practice with at home, which is entertaining enough to imagine on its own.

Portman also mentions that she isn't the only to get a kick out of the prop. "My kids use it because it's padded, you know," she says. "It's much safer for them to use against each other so it's the weapon of choice in our house." It becomes Jane's primary battle tool within "Thor: Love and Thunder" as well. Years after Thor secretly enchanted the Mjolnir hammer to protect Jane under all costs, the crumbled pieces of the original hammer that were destroyed by Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok" begin to call Jane from New Asgard. The pieces reassemble into the full hammer for her to use as the Mighty Thor and its powers help stall her ailments — at a cost — for some time as well.

And Portman is not the only one to take a prop home from the "Thor" films. Karl Urban, who played Skurge in "Thor: Ragnarok" has "allegedly" taken his battle ax back home. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Hemsworth showed off the original Mjolnir used in the first "Thor," and the Stormbreaker used in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" as well as the latest "Thor" film.