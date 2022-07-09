Josh Duhamel Is Getting His Buddy Games Band Back Together

The 2019 indie "Buddy Games" is a rip-roaring comedy about a group of friends who come together after five years apart to compete in a series of friendly challenges they've dubbed "The Buddy Games." The film not only stars Josh Duhamel, but it serves as his directorial debut. "Buddy Games" also stars Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, "Entourage" alum Kevin Dillon, and "Psych" actor James Roday Rodriguez.

Despite the cast featuring a slew of big names, it failed to land with critics. Cath Clarke of The Guardian said of the film, "There's a lot to be repulsed by here; it's hard to know where to start." Clarke was far from the only critic who gave the film negative reviews, too. Simon Abrams of Roger Ebert wrote, "'Buddy Games' is a tortured, dim, and unbearably neurotic comedy about five self-styled alpha males." The film scored a whopping 16% from a collection of critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seem to disagree, however, as they gave it a much higher (albeit still very mediocre) 67%.

It seems the audience response to the comedy was so solid that, three years later, Duhamel and Co. are reuniting for another round of "The Buddy Games."