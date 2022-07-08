Missy Peregrym Will Be Delaying Her Return To FBI For Season 5

Back in April 2022, five episodes before the 4th season finale, Missy Peregrym exited CBS' "FBI." The actress, who has played Special Agent Maggie Bell from the New York office since the start of the series in 2018, announced on Instagram that she was leaving for a happy reason: she was going on maternity leave to give birth to her second child.

The show is currently in the middle of its summer hiatus. However, it looks like when the show returns, Peregrym will not be on it. At least, not just yet. She announced the birth of her second child, Mela Joséphine Oakley on June 6, over social media today. In her post, after providing some details about the birth, she noted a timeline for her return. "@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September. I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)," she shared on Instagram.

Given that the show will be back in September, that means the actress will miss the first few episodes. Fortunately, the writers of the series took the opportunity of her exit to put some drama into place, which will certainly continue when Maggie finally gets back.