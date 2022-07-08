Tawny Newsome Reveals What She's Most Excited About For Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 - Exclusive

It's a good time to be a "Lower Decks" fan. On top of Season 3 being imminent, there's also the impending release of the Blu-ray and DVD for the show's second season, which is set to come out on July 12. Fans get a chance to revisit the crew on the U.S.S. Cerritos and revel in their favorite jokes before Season 3 takes the crew into bold new directions.

According to Tawny Newsome, there's a lot to look forward to going into Season 3, such as revelations of another character she's a big fan of. She mentioned, "In the first episode of Season 3, we're going to learn a little bit about Boimler's heritage. There is a silly throwaway joke that actually tells us about his upbringing and about ... I say 'throwaway' joke, but it's not a throwaway joke. It's a small reframing of how we think about Boimler's character that I love so much. It made me laugh on the page; it made me laugh hearing it. I hope people are as tickled by it as I am." Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, is the perfect antithesis to Mariner. Whereas she's fearless and confident, he's constantly doubting himself despite wanting to move up the Starfleet ranks.

But that's not the only bit of foreshadowing Newsome offered. She went on to say, "We're also going to get — maybe — some legacy characters that people are excited about. I'm always excited when we get a little legacy cameo." "Lower Decks" certainly hasn't been short on legacy cameos so far, with Jonathan Frakes coming back in the mix to play Riker for a few episodes across Seasons 1 and 2. Viewers will just have to wait until Season 3 premieres to see what those possible legacy cameos could be.



"Star Trek: Lower Decks" arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on July 12 with over an hour of bonus features, including exclusive featurettes, animatics, and Easter eggs.