Tessa Thompson Wants The Same Thing For Valkyrie's MCU Love Life As The Rest Of Us

With the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" to cinema screens, all eyes are on the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And a good proportion of those eyes are specifically on Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the bisexual and bored warrior-king whom CNN reports is the first LGBTQ superhero in Marvel movies. This is an important milestone for representation within the MCU and offers exciting promise for potential future storylines.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Valkyrie and her little-explored love life, but in a recent interview, Thompson herself spoke on what she'd like to see happen once her character gets a little more free time to do some dating. As it seems, it's something for which MCU fans have been clamoring for some time now.

Actors don't always get much input into narrative developments, and fans don't always see their daydreams come true on the big screen. But it is a good sign that Thompson seems enthusiastic about the prospect of a romantic pairing with one of her fellow Marvel superheroes on screen.