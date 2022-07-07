47% Of Fans We Polled Said This Was Harrison Ford's Best Role

Way back in 1966, director Bernard Girard debuted "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round" with actors James Coburn, Camilla Sparv, and more at the top of the cast list. What many don't realize, however, is that this film also hosted the silver screen debut of Harrison Ford in the uncredited role of a bellhop (via IMDb). Though it would take another few years and small spots in film and television productions for him to reach worldwide fame, once Ford began his rise to prominence in the late-1970s, it became abundantly clear that Hollywood had a new leading man on its hands.

From "Star Wars" to "Blade Runner," Harrison Ford has featured in some of the most influential films of all time. It should come as no surprise that along the way, he's picked up more than a few accolades and awards in his time, all while continually raising his stock in the entertainment industry. Even as he approaches 80 years old, he remains at the forefront of the film world and still takes on roles new and familiar. After all, while it's great to see Ford try out new things, some of the characters he's played over the years are too iconic for moviegoers to forget.

Of the many legendary roles he's taken on throughout his career, this is the one that 47% of fans agree is Harrison Ford's best ever.