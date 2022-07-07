47% Of Fans We Polled Said This Was Harrison Ford's Best Role
Way back in 1966, director Bernard Girard debuted "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round" with actors James Coburn, Camilla Sparv, and more at the top of the cast list. What many don't realize, however, is that this film also hosted the silver screen debut of Harrison Ford in the uncredited role of a bellhop (via IMDb). Though it would take another few years and small spots in film and television productions for him to reach worldwide fame, once Ford began his rise to prominence in the late-1970s, it became abundantly clear that Hollywood had a new leading man on its hands.
From "Star Wars" to "Blade Runner," Harrison Ford has featured in some of the most influential films of all time. It should come as no surprise that along the way, he's picked up more than a few accolades and awards in his time, all while continually raising his stock in the entertainment industry. Even as he approaches 80 years old, he remains at the forefront of the film world and still takes on roles new and familiar. After all, while it's great to see Ford try out new things, some of the characters he's played over the years are too iconic for moviegoers to forget.
Of the many legendary roles he's taken on throughout his career, this is the one that 47% of fans agree is Harrison Ford's best ever.
It doesn't get much better than Indiana Jones
To find out which Harrison Ford character fans appreciate the most, Looper ran a poll that asked the masses for their picks. 565 individuals answered the call, and each of the six provided choices had its fair share of supporters. Jack Ryan from "Patriot Games" and "Clear and Present Danger" wound up at the bottom of the heap with only 5.31% of the overall vote, with President James Marshall from "Air Force One" coming up next with 6.37%. Rick Deckard from "Blade Runner" scored 8.5%, Richard Kimble from "The Fugitive" took home 11.86%, and "Star Wars" staple Han Solo was the runner-up with 20.88%.
With that, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. won the vote with a whopping 47.08%, and it's not hard to understand why.
A true titan of the big screen, Indiana Jones has been a pop culture mainstay since his first appearance in 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Even four (soon to be five) films later, fans can't get enough of the part-time treasure hunter and part-time university professor. Although, he won't be around forever since Ford has directly stated that the "Indiana Jones" saga and character won't outlive him. "Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy," Ford told USA Today in 2019, outright denouncing the idea that the franchise could reboot once he hangs up the fedora for good.
At the end of the day, Harrison Ford has enjoyed a career like no other, with unforgettable characters aplenty. Still, according to many fans, none can hold a candle to Indiana Jones.