The Adam Sandler Interview James Caan Tried Hard To Ruin

"That's My Boy" will never be hailed as James Caan's finest hour as an actor, but the film's press junkets sounded like a blast. Film critic Drew McWeeny took to Twitter on July 7 and recounted a story about Caan causing a ruckus during an interview session that he conducted with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. However, he wasn't ready for Caan orchestrating chaos in the next room.

According to the critic, the conversation between him, Sandler, and Samberg was disrupted by his friends making noise from the other room, which ultimately disrupted the taping. "I sit down, we start talking, and less than 30 seconds into the interview, I hear laughter from the other room. My boys. And they're really making noise. I'm mortified, but I don't want to stop the interview, so I keep going," he wrote. But the noises kept getting louder, much to McWeeny's dismay.

Afterward, McWeeny went to confront his "boys," only to learn that they were with Caan, who encouraged them to be as loud as they possibly could as he wanted to see how the critic would react. However, McWeeny found the uproar hilarious after he discovered that it was all Caan's idea. The social media user concluded the events by telling his friends that Caan was a "terrible influence" on them, before shaking the actor's hand and thanking him for ruining the interview.