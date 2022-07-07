Marvel Producer Confirms The Key Difference Between Earth-838 And The Main MCU

Whether you loved "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" or hated it, there is simply no way to deny the movie's immense impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the film's reveal of countless other realities, like Earth-838, to the first on-screen appearance of Marvel's Illuminati, the consequences of the second "Doctor Strange" film reverberate throughout the franchise in a plethora of ways.

Of course, the exact implications of the film's events have led to a variety of new questions from fans. In fact, until the "Doctor Strange" sequel confirmed it, we didn't actually know for certain whether the main events of the MCU take place on Earth-616, as they do in the comics. Understandably, ever since the film's release, many fans have wondered what exactly makes Earth-838 so different from Earth-616?

And now, thanks to Marvel Studios producer Richie Palmer, we finally have an official answer. In "Multiverse of Madness," Earth-838 displays a number of seemingly insignificant differences, including things like confusing traffic lights and oh-so-delicious-sounding pizza balls. However, this universe also includes a number of very substantial alterations to the timeline. For example, on Earth-838, Doctor Strange is killed by his own friends after being compromised by the Darkhold.

Additionally, there doesn't seem to be any mention of the Avengers existing in this parallel reality. Interestingly, there is one specific change between universes that suggests the superhero group may have retired. During a recent interview, MCU producer Richie Palmer confirmed this major difference between Earth-616 and Earth-838.