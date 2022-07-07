Nearly 29% Think This Is The Sci-Fi Movie From The Last Decade That Most Deserves A Sequel
If you're a fan of genre films, there's arguably never been a better time to be alive. Indeed, fans of horror, fantasy, and sci-fi fare are currently reaping the rewards of a veritable golden age of content, with thrilling new films and television series arriving just about every week. Of course, we are for better or worse (and often for the worse), also living through the age of the sequel, reboot, and reimagining, with even moderately successful films past and present looking to take a second crack at box office glory.
Even still, not every film worthy of a sequel actually gets a shot at one. That's maybe been truer for the sci-fi genre than most in the past decade, with several popular, seemingly sequel-ready flicks so far stuck going the one-and-done route. But it's never too late to get a second act green light for many of those films.
In a recent Looper poll, we sought to find out which sci-fi flick from the past decade fans most want to see a sequel to. A total of 564 U.S. participants were polled. And in the end, nearly 30% of sci-fi fans claimed this underrated 2014 flick is the one most worthy of the sequel treatment.
Sci-fi fans really want an Edge of Tomorrow sequel
Seems the recent sci-fi movie fans most desperately want to see a sequel to is Tom Cruise's alien-invasion actioner "Edge of Tomorrow." And if there's one film from the past decade that's ready-made for — or, perhaps, in desperate need of — a follow-up, it's definitely this time-looping cinematic journey. Adapted from a beloved Japanese novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, and directed with unabashed big budget gusto by Doug Liman, "Edge of Tomorrow" is set in a near future that finds mankind fighting an extra-terrestrial invasion centered in Europe. It also finds Cruise portraying Major William Cage, a public affairs officer who's stuck in a time loop that becomes the key to helping he and special forces soldier Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) end the war for good.
Released in the summer of 2014, "Edge of Tomorrow" was extremely well-received by critics and audience alike (per Rotten Tomatoes), and it seemed to perform well-enough at the box office (via Box Office Mojo) to justify a sequel. The blockbuster's head-spinning ending also left fans assuming said follow-up would come sooner rather than later. However, even as the original film continues to grow in esteem, fans are still waiting for the next chapter. According to the polling numbers, that chapter cannot get here soon enough.
With 28.72% of the vote, "Edge of Tomorrow" was the runaway victor in our poll, outpacing runner-up "Arrival" (17.73%) by more than 10 percentage points. Ditto for Cruise's "Oblivion," which snared 17.55% of votes. Rounding out the list for hopeful sequels are "Snowpiercer" with 16.31%, "Under the Skin" 10.82%, and "Upgrade" with 8.87%.
Prospects remain iffy on whether that sequel will ever happen
The good news for voters desperate to once again live, die, and repeat with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt is that, yes, a sequel to "Edge of Tomorrow" is in the works. It's tentatively titled, "Live Die Repeat and Repeat." And it seems both stars, and everyone involved with the first, remains committed to getting it made. In fact, Doug Liman has been touting the sequel for several years now, boasting to Collider in a 2016 interview that the follow-up will be better than the original, adding that, "it's a sequel that's a prequel."
Given the original film's setup, and cliffhanger ending, the "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel also serving as a prequel seems fitting. And Liman himself even told IGN of the film that, "Yeah, it's going to revolutionize how people make sequels." According to the director, it's also not a matter of if, but when it gets made. Unfortunately, that "when" looms large in any potential production with Cruise remaining one of the busiest actors in the game, and Blunt becoming one of the most in-demand talents in Hollywood. Blunt herself even cast doubt on the sequel's prospects in a 2021 "The Howard Stern Show" interview noting scheduling as a major hurdle.
As for Liman, the "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" is one of six directorial projects he currently has listed in "pre-production" on IMDb. And one of those projects is Cruise's untitled "SpaceX" film. It's a safe bet Cruise will want to take his cinematic trip to space before doing the time-loop again with Blunt, which means the prospects of an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel happening anytime soon remain iffy at best.