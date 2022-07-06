Nearly 25% Of The Boys Fans Would Want To See A Prequel Show About This Character
"The Boys" is currently nearing the finale of its third season, and what a ride it has been. Beginning back with Season 1 in 2019, fans have been following Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), as they battle 'supes' created by Vought International for some time now. Of course, The Seven, which is basically an evil version of DC Comics' Justice League, has continued to be the group's main target — specifically Homelander (Antony Starr). "The Boys" does an incredible job of focusing on characters, whether from The Boys, The Seven, or otherwise, that make for an interesting story on-screen.
During every season, not only are audiences following the specific path of Billy and the team, but there is plenty of time spent on the individual stories of other supes, including The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and more recently, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) amongst others. Given that "The Boys" has already been renewed for a fourth season (via Deadline), fans are sure to see more of these individual stories continue. Not to mention, a spin-off series was announced back in 2021, which should bring new characters to the table.
However, it could also be interesting to see a prequel show based on a character from "The Boys" that fans already know and love. In fact, 25% of "The Boys" fans would want to see a prequel based on one specific character.
Fans want a prequel show about Billy Butcher
In a recent poll conducted by Looper, fans of "The Boys" were asked which character from the show they'd like to see a prequel series based around. Out of over 500 voters from around the United States, Billy Butcher won with a score of 24.87%. Kimiko took second place with 21.57%, then Stormfront (Aya Cash) at 14.96%, Homelander at 13.22%, with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Black Noir tying for last at 12.70%.
Of course, "The Boys" presents a variety of interesting characters and this lineup certainly isn't surprising. Although much of Butcher's past is covered in Season 3, it certainly makes sense that fans would want to see more of Butcher's background. Butcher often receives much of the show's focus, not only because he is the leader of The Boys, but also because his childhood trauma, military experience, and personal vendetta against Homelander are driving forces in his personality. It sounds like fans of the series are willing to bet there are more corners of his past available for story mining.
Interestingly, fans may not have even realized that Amazon released a short titled "Butcher" back in 2020. This video only shows what Butcher was up to before the first episode of Season 2, but its release is certainly indicative of how a full series focused on the colorful character could turn out. Of course, it should be noted that all of this is simple wishcasting, and it does not appear that Amazon Prime Video is in any stage of development on a live-action prequel project. In fact, as of this writing, Homelander is the only character to receive the prequel treatment via the animated show "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" (via Entertainment Weekly).