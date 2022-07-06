Nearly 25% Of The Boys Fans Would Want To See A Prequel Show About This Character

"The Boys" is currently nearing the finale of its third season, and what a ride it has been. Beginning back with Season 1 in 2019, fans have been following Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Starlight (Erin Moriarty), as they battle 'supes' created by Vought International for some time now. Of course, The Seven, which is basically an evil version of DC Comics' Justice League, has continued to be the group's main target — specifically Homelander (Antony Starr). "The Boys" does an incredible job of focusing on characters, whether from The Boys, The Seven, or otherwise, that make for an interesting story on-screen.

During every season, not only are audiences following the specific path of Billy and the team, but there is plenty of time spent on the individual stories of other supes, including The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and more recently, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) amongst others. Given that "The Boys" has already been renewed for a fourth season (via Deadline), fans are sure to see more of these individual stories continue. Not to mention, a spin-off series was announced back in 2021, which should bring new characters to the table.

However, it could also be interesting to see a prequel show based on a character from "The Boys" that fans already know and love. In fact, 25% of "The Boys" fans would want to see a prequel based on one specific character.