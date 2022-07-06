Strange New Worlds Star Bruce Horak Hints At His Star Trek Future

The following article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 1, Episode 9, "All Those Who Wander."

The penultimate episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" certainly raised the stakes and proved that space is a treacherous void. The USS Enterprise goes to investigate the disappearance of the USS Peregrine, leading them to an ice planet. When they finally find the ship, they discover three refugees as well as a deadly infection of Gorn eggs. It's a terrifying development, made all the scarier when crew member Hemmer (Bruce Horak) soon finds himself infected with Gorn eggs, as well.

Knowing his time is fleeting, he encourages Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) to stay in Starfleet. It's at this point he throws himself from the ship so that he'll perish in the cold vacuum of space, where the Gorn inside of him will also die. It's a noble sacrifice, one worthy of the legacy of "Star Trek." But no doubt fans are mourning the loss of such a beloved character, wondering if it's truly the end of the line for Hemmer.