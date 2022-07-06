Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson Apologize To Fans For A Noticeable Mistake In The Man From Toronto

As many viewers were quick to point out, despite the fact that the name of the movie is "The Man from Toronto," both Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson actually mispronounce "Toronto" throughout the entire film. Both actors pronounce the name "Toe-RON-Toe" — with extra emphasis on the second "T" — which is not how anybody from the actual city of Toronto pronounces the name. As pointed out by BlogTO, the correct pronunciation is much closer to "Toronno," with the use of a hard "T" in the last syllable a "dead giveaway" that someone doesn't actually live in the city.

"You gotta remember... I'm not from Toronto. If you're from Toronto, of course you have the understanding of it, that's how you say it," said Hart during an interview with the Ottawa Sun. "All of the people that are saying it across [the world] are not from Toronto... he [The Man From Toronto] is a world-renowned hitman."

Woody Harrelson also stepped in to defend his co-star during the interview, saying, "Anytime it's mispronounced to Torontonians, we apologize." Although Hart makes a good point about his character not being from the city, since Harrelson actually plays the eponymous "Man from Toronto” and still consistently mispronounces the word, it's easy to understand why so many native Torontonians took notice of the mistake.

In any case, it's quite funny that such an egregious dialect error made it into the final film, as any true native of Toronto can easily tell that "The Man From Toronto" doesn't exactly live up to his name.