Netflix Is Taking A Brazen Second Crack At Adapting One Of The Best Anime Series Ever

Netflix has conquered many different mediums with their original programming arm. They've had their hands in everything from instantly-iconic supernatural dramas like "Stranger Things" to successful sitcoms like "Grace and Frankie." They've even created numerous popular animated programs, such as "BoJack Horseman," "Castlevania," and "Aggretsuko."

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that the streaming giant is involved in adapting a legendary manga for the small screen, especially seeing as they've already helped bring shows based on popular manga series like "The Seven Deadly Sins" and "Baki" to audiences around the world. What is surprising is that, in a gutsy move, it looks like Netflix will be involved with producing a live-action adaptation of a manga that has already received a live-action adaptation courtesy of ... Netflix.

Even though their first attempt to bring this particular property to life was an enormous critical failure and an even bigger flop with fans of the manga, they are teaming up with one of their current biggest creative forces to take another crack.