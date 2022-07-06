Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers Have The Perfect Response To Millie Bobby Brown's Notes

It's easy to see where Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are coming from here as, despite the huge, occasionally apocalyptic stakes of "Stranger Things," the only characters who ever seem to die are side characters. One of those deaths — Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine — was even walked back when he was revealed to be alive in the Season 4 opener.

For their part, "Stranger Things" creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer had their own response to Brown's criticism. "This is Hawkins; it's not Westeros," said Matt Duffer on the July 4 episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (also via TVLine). "When Barb dies, it's two seasons' worth of grappling with that," he continued. Duffer also responded to Brown's comment that he and his brother were a couple of "sensitive Sallies." He suggested, "As we're moving into the final season, more of that is on the table. There is logic behind it, and it has nothing to do with my sensitivity."

To be fair to Brown, earlier in her talk with The Wrap, she worried about her words being used to cause precisely this kind of conflict. "I'm scared about vocalizing anything that I want because it always gets turned into 'Millie Bobby Brown demands this storyline,'" she said. "I trust the Duffer brothers and their creative process," she declared at the time.

While some strong remarks have been tossed between the performers and creators of "Stranger Things" before (via The Daily Beast), they have never derailed Netflix's hit from telling precisely the story that its creators intended. With that in mind, it's likely that fans have little to worry about the direction the final season will go in with regard to addressing the end of this story.