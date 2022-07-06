The Stranger Things 4 Finale Almost Killed Off A Totally Different Character

Contains spoilers for the "Stranger Things" Season 4 finale

If there's one thing "Stranger Things" fans can count on, it's that not every character is going to survive. Some deaths might be heartbreaking, (RIP, Barb), while others might not, (Sorry, Billy), but one thing's for sure: characters will die.

The Season 4 finale was no exception. The climactic showdown between the widely dispersed Hawkins gang and this season's Big Bad, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), claims plenty of victims. First, Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) is gunned down while helping Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escape from the military. Then, the vengeful jock Jason (Mason Dye) gets split in half when a vent to the Upside Down opens, a death that was foreshadowed in the "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere. Finally, there's fan favorite Eddie (Joe Quinn), who sacrifices himself by playing a gnarly cover of Metallica's "Master of Puppets," attracting a swarm of mutated bats to himself so that Nancy, Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) can deal with Vecna. Oh, and let's not forget Max (Sadie Sink), whom Vecna technically kills but whom Eleven saves at the last minute.

That's a lot of mayhem, but according to the Duffer Brothers, the ending of "Stranger Things" Season 4 could have had an even higher body count.