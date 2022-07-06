This Stranger Things 4 Quote Foreshadowed That Major Death In The Finale

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 4, Episode 9

"Stranger Things" has never been one to shy away from character deaths, whether fan favorites or those that have a more adversarial relationship with the group of friends from Hawkins.

So far, we've suffered through the loss of beloved characters like Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) as well as short-lived characters who quickly captured the audience's hearts, like Alexei (Alec Utgoff), a Russian scientist with a penchant for slushies, and Benny Hammond (Chris Sullivan), the kindly restaurant owner who provides shelter to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the first two episodes. And let's not forget Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), for whom fans demanded justice after the character died very early on in Season 1 (via Vanity Fair).

Plenty of antagonists have also died, like the Russian Terminator, Grigori (Andrey Ivchenko), and Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) abusive stepbrother, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). As far as Season 4 goes, it seems as if the death of one antagonist was foreshadowed very early on.