Clerks 3 Trailer Features The Cast Of Clerks 3 Making Clerks

Fans of the franchise should settle in for nostalgia overload, because "Clerks 3" appears to be an unabashed tribute to the past, which inveighs playfully on the present-day reality of the characters.

When Randal has a heart attack while working at the Quick Stop (inspired by the real-life cardiac emergency suffered by Kevin Smith), he worries that he's living on borrowed time and has also wasted his life. He decides to make his dreams come true by making his own movie. A simple movie, with characters based on people from his own life.

Yep, you see where this going: "Clerks 3" is essentially about Randal and Dante making their own in-universe version of the original "Clerks," complete with jokes about the film's original ending (which, for those who don't know, originally featured Dante being shot to death) and tweaking of the franchise's use of Jay and Silent Bob. This definitely isn't the first time the "Clerks" franchise has delved into meta humor, as illustrated by "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back." Still, this time, it looks like the movie is aiming for a fuzzy and funny conclusion to the franchise as a whole.

"Clerks III" will be released on September 13, per the film's official website. If you want a sneak preview of the film — and to watch it with Kevin Smith in attendance — you can check out "The Convenience Tour" which will debut the film slightly ahead of its wide release in some markets.