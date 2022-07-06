How Bruce Horak Landed His One-Of-A-Kind Role In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruce Horak was asked about how he landed the role of Hemmer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Horak explained that, at first, he and his agent didn't know much about the role besides the fact that it was for a "Star Trek" project. Horak added, "As soon as I found out it was 'Star Trek,' I was totally in." Horak explained that, once he found out that they were looking for a blind or visually impaired actor to play the role of a blind alien, he became even more excited about the prospect of landing the role.

Going more into detail about the audition process, Horak said, "I think there were three or four auditions. I just couldn't believe it during the whole process. When I did the camera test in the full makeup, standing on the bridge of the Enterprise, that was the point I took a huge breath in and had this incredible feeling of climbing to the top of a huge mountain and looking at the vast expanse in front of me while thinking, 'This is going to be a heck of an adventure.' And it sure was."

Horak also discussed what it meant to him to get to portray a well-written blind character, using one scene, in which Hemmer insists his blindness is not a handicap, as an example. Horak said, "When I read that scene, I just immediately connected to it. In terms of the contribution, I added nothing to the text, it was all in the playing of it. It was really just about finding the way he moves and how he interacts in the world and bringing the physicality and the poise to it."