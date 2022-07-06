Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Talks Eddie's Close Relationship With Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin
Over three previous seasons of "Stranger Things," Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin Henderson has been a key member of the core group of friends that has taken on the forces of the Upside Down. But Dustin has also distinguished himself with his close friendship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and his long-distance romance with girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Grace Pizzolo). In the fourth season, Dustin's loyalty and appreciation for people are on display once again as he forges an especially tight bond with Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club — the Dungeons & Dragons collective Dustin, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) join when they start school at Hawkins High.
At first, the boys are intimidated by Eddie's eccentric ways and strict adherence to their scheduled D&D nights. However, after cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) meets a gruesome end in Eddie's trailer and Eddie is blamed for her murder, Dustin quickly realizes it couldn't be his doing. He rounds up his fellow monster hunters and finds Eddie before the cops can. Soon, Eddie is traveling to the Upside Down and chasing down Vecna with the rest of the group. In the process, he and Dustin become close friends and allies. While talking with Looper and other outlets, Quinn reflected on working with Matarrazo to build their characters' endearing relationship.
'It's easy when you like the person'
Joseph Quinn had nothing but positive things to say about Gaten Matarazzo, noting that it wasn't hard for him to develop an on-screen camaraderie with Dustin because he liked Matarazzo so much in real life. "It's very easy when you actually quite like the person playing the character," Quinn observed. "I think you see it in Joe Keery and in Gaten's relationship. They're both very funny, personable, quick, and brilliant people, so they have this rapport ... It's very easy when you come into a situation and you're working with someone and they are just like that."
Quinn clearly had a wonderful time working with Matarazzo and appreciated the chance to collaborate with him in "Stranger Things" Season 4. "[We were] able to bounce stuff off each other," Quinn shared. "He's a remarkable young man, and he's really great to be around. I certainly didn't have to force any feelings of adoration towards him."
Every episode of "Stranger Things" Season 4 is now available on Netflix.