Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Talks Eddie's Close Relationship With Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin

Over three previous seasons of "Stranger Things," Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin Henderson has been a key member of the core group of friends that has taken on the forces of the Upside Down. But Dustin has also distinguished himself with his close friendship with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and his long-distance romance with girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Grace Pizzolo). In the fourth season, Dustin's loyalty and appreciation for people are on display once again as he forges an especially tight bond with Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, the leader of the Hellfire Club — the Dungeons & Dragons collective Dustin, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) join when they start school at Hawkins High.

At first, the boys are intimidated by Eddie's eccentric ways and strict adherence to their scheduled D&D nights. However, after cheerleader Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) meets a gruesome end in Eddie's trailer and Eddie is blamed for her murder, Dustin quickly realizes it couldn't be his doing. He rounds up his fellow monster hunters and finds Eddie before the cops can. Soon, Eddie is traveling to the Upside Down and chasing down Vecna with the rest of the group. In the process, he and Dustin become close friends and allies. While talking with Looper and other outlets, Quinn reflected on working with Matarrazo to build their characters' endearing relationship.