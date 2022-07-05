Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals His Favorite Things To Do As Vecna

This Independence Day weekend saw the release of the last two episodes of the fourth season of "Stranger Things," setting the stage for an epic final stand between our heroes from Hawkins and the dangers from the Upside Down. While the flagship Netflix sci-fi horror series has always had a knack for getting under our skin since its debut in 2016, its newest season is easily the darkest it has dished up yet. From Chief Hopper's (David Harbour) gritty escape from the Russian prison to Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) time back with Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), this season did not hold back in terms of giving us some of the show's most intense moments.

Easily the most skin-crawling addition to this season was the introduction of easily the show's most terrifying villain yet, Vecna. Brought to life through Jamie Campbell Bower's unsettling performance and some fantastic practical prosthetic makeup, Vecna was once a boy named Henry Creel who abused his psychokinetic powers. He then became the first of Brenner's experiments and was revealed to have been a key part in the creation of the Upside Down the entire time. While there are plenty of reasons to hate Vecna for all the peril he's caused over the years, Bower has one particular favorite part of him that he can't help but love.