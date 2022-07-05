Taika Waititi Shares An Unexpected Confession About Thor: Ragnarok

Taika Waititi has worked in show business for years now, wearing various hats throughout his time doing so. However, it goes without saying that in 2017, his directorial work — and to a lesser extent, his acting work as Korg — on "Thor: Ragnarok" launched him into the stratosphere. The Marvel Cinematic Universe entry was a massive hit by virtually all metrics and showed mainstream audiences what Waititi could do in the director's chair. As one could imagine, he's used that to embark on other professional ventures, but he hasn't left the MCU behind just yet.

July 8, 2022, will host the theatrical arrival of the Taika Waititi-directed "Thor: Love and Thunder." The fourth installment in the "Thor" franchise follows the titular God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) as he finds his place in the universe following "Avengers: Endgame." However, the emergence of a god-killing threat known as Gorr (Christian Bale) and Thor's old romantic partner, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), becoming the wielder of Mjolnir, and thus the Mighty Thor, will send the son of Odin on yet another galaxy-spanning, Stormbreaker-swinging adventure.

As "Love and Thunder" prepares to hit the big screen, naturally, Taika Waititi has spoken about its predecessor, "Thor: Ragnarok," as of late. Although, one of his comments on it is quite surprising, to say the least.