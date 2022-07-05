How Music Helped Stranger Things Villain Jamie Campbell Bower Get Into Character

"Stranger Things" Season 4 took the streaming world by storm when the first part dropped in May of 2022, and it kept the momentum going when the second part arrived in July of that same year. After waiting three years to learn what became of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and more at the end of Season 3, fans couldn't wait to dive back in. However, for many, that optimism-infused curiosity likely dissipated somewhat once they met the reality that Season 4 would be nothing short of a terrifying, heartbreaking small screen ride.

Most of these strong emotions stem from the villain of "Stranger Things" Season 4, Henry Creel. A powerful psychokinetic, Creel was banished to the Upside Down courtesy of a young Eleven in 1979. However, during his time in the parallel dimension, he grew stronger, allowing him to return to the real world in a sense by 1986. Now a horrifying creature dubbed Vecna by the likes of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and his friends, he embarked on a path of destruction across Hawkins, Indiana, showing not even a shred of remorse for his heinous, torturous actions.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower brought Henry Creel and Vecna to life on "Stranger Things" and did a remarkable job in those roles. As it turns out, when it comes to the latter, music played a pivotal part in pulling such villainous performances out of him.