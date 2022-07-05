Fans Sound Off On What They Think Was One Of SNL's Worst Decisions

"Saturday Night Live" has been ruling NBC's airwaves for nearly five decades and shows no signs of stopping. The show has made stars out of dozens of living comedian legends, including Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy. It's safe to say that without "SNL," some of America's most prominent comedians wouldn't have made it past receiving heckles from the peanut gallery. The brand has become synonymous with American culture.

Over the years, "Saturday Night Live" has made a variety of decisions that have changed the show's format. Staples like the topical "Weekend Update" segment have been mainstays since the show first debuted in 1975, but as comedy and technology ave changed, so did the show. With the rising popularity of internet shorts, "SNL" made the bold choice to incorporate pre-recorded digital shorts. These have ranged from short films that incorporate guests, to full-on music videos, such as those spearheaded by The Lonely Island.

And while a lot of great decisions have been made, Lorne Michaels, the man behind the New York-filmed variety show, has dealt with a few stumbles. One prominent decision that led to massive outcry was allowing the-Presidential candidate Donald Trump to host the show (via Deadline). Some believe that the biggest mistake the show ever made was firing the late comedian Norm McDonald, who is best remembered as one of the best "Weekend Update" hosts. However, while there's no arguing that "SNL" has had its pitfalls (and sketches that went too far) over the years, fans agree that the series has made only one mistake that is irredeemable.