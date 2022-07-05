Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Will Be Here In Time For Halloween

"Supernatural" is set to keep carrying on only two years after its series finale.

In May 2022, The CW gave a series order to "The Winchesters," a prequel that will focus on the courtship of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly), parents of monster-slaying hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who will also co-produce the series), per The Hollywood Reporter. As fans of the show know, Mary has been a hunter since she was a small child, and "The Winchesters" looks at a part of her life that should feel familiar to longtime fans of the series. When Mary's father abruptly disappears, she has to find a group of friends willing to back her up and aid her quest into the dark unknown to find her dad.

Enter nervous neophyte to the demon-slaying business, John. Having recently returned home from Vietnam, John connects with Mary and they fall in love while hunting for Mary's dad, killing demons, and helping their friends. "Supernatural" fans will also have another familiar hook into the show — Ackles will narrate the program in character as Dean.

Even though that's not necessarily the prequel idea that "Supernatural" fans were hoping to see, it certainly sounds like an intriguing expansion of the franchise lore. If you're wondering when you're going to have the chance to see how the show will deepen John and Mary's connection, look no further, as The CW has announced a launch date for "The Winchesters."