Why Beth Is Kevin Costner's Favorite Character To Share Scenes With On Yellowstone

When asked to choose his favorite actor or character to perform a scene with on "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner was reticent at first.

"That would be a hard question for any cast member to answer," he said. "What I do know is that I enjoy the scenes that have been created when I come into contact with even people who are coming after the land, let alone my own children ... I've been really comfortable with how I'm written."

But the Oscar and Emmy winner quickly loosened up and shared how he loved sharing scenes with his on-screen daughter, Beth. "Beth and I somehow created this relationship where we can talk about anything — and sometimes it's embarrassing as a father where she's willing to go," said Costner. "That's great fun."

He continued, "A lot of women would like to feel as free as Beth. I think [film and TV] have always allowed us to, in the dark, want to maybe be somebody else. And for all the things that Beth does that rub us the wrong way, there's also a freedom that she has ... and I think a lot of women would like to feel that free."

Paramount+ is now available in the United Kingdom, where you can watch all available episodes of "Yellowstone."